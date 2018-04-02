News

Day-old chickens killed in NSW truck crash

AAP /

A truck carrying more than 100,000 day-old chickens has crashed in the NSW Southern Tablelands, killing some of the baby birds.

Police say the semi-trailer rolled six metres down an embankment after veering off Burley Griffin Way in Bowning, near Yass, at about 1.20am on Monday.

The 30-year-old man driving the truck, which landed upside down in a paddock, was taken to Yass Hospital with minor injuries and will later undergo mandatory testing.

Police have begun investigating the circumstances of the crash and say it is not yet known how many of the chicks have died.

