Woman charged with Lightning Ridge murder

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a retired shearer, beloved grandfather and "larrikin" in a remote mining town in northern NSW.

Emergency services were called to Three Mile Road at Lightning Ridge before midday on Friday.

A 55-year-old man, identified as Christopher "Milo" Holder, was found with serious head and pelvic injuries, which AAP understands he suffered when he was hit by a car.

Mr Holder was taken to Lightning Ridge Hospital in a critical condition before being flown to St George Hospital where he died.

Detectives and the homicide squad established Strikeforce Pilbarra to investigate his death, which resulted in Chenoa Charters being charged with his murder on Sunday.

Charters and Mr Holder were known to each other.

Mr Holder's daughter Samantha Brack told AAP Milo was a hard worker who loved dogs, cars, his family and simple pleasures - a beer with mates and AC/DC.

"He wasn't perfect and anyone that knew him knew that," she said, describing her father as a "larrikin".

"He was loved by many loathed by many but - in saying that - he made every one of them smile with his Milo antics."

"We will miss our dad and our children will miss their Poppy Milo. And I know he will be missed by more than he would have expected."

A family friend told AAP Mr Holder "didn't deserve to leave us like that" while Ms Brack said the woman accused of his taking his life was now in "God's hands".

Charters was refused bail and is expected at Walgett Local Court on Monday.