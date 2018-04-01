News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Photo of monster shark sparks debate over whether it is an April Fool's joke
Photo of huge shark has internet divided over whether it is an April Fool's joke

Woman injured after rushing in to burning house to save dog

Dominica Sanda
AAP /

A woman who risked her life to save her dog from a house fire on the NSW mid north coast has given truth to the saying - a dog is a man's best friend.

Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Roads Between Julia Creek and Cloncurry in Northwest Queensland
0:31

Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Roads Between Julia Creek and Cloncurry in Northwest Queensland
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0301_1800_nsw_housing
2:04

Secret housing tax grab deal exposed
Townsville's Saunders Creek Floods
1:05

Townsville's Saunders Creek Floods
Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
0:30

Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
0224_1800_sa_fires
1:15

Man accused of starting three grass fires has been arrested
Florida School Guard Describes 'Accomplishments' of Campus Security Program (File)
5:35

Florida School Guard Describes 'Accomplishments' of Campus Security Program (File)
0222_1800_SYD-M12Motorway
2:13

Questions about new tolls to pay for planned M12 motorway
Ash Falls in Portland Area from Eagle Creek Wildfire
0:35

Ash Falls in Portland Area from Eagle Creek Wildfire
1231_1800_qld_train
1:37

Derailed toxic train in Queensland causes environmental concern
0614_1800_vic_creek
1:58

Man saved in creek rescue
0512_1800_sa_saltcreek
1:28

Father of Salt Creek attacker speaks
 

Fire crews responded to calls of a house fire in Tamban at 12.45pm on Sunday but when firefighters arrived they discovered two houses and two cars were alight, a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said.

No people were inside the homes but a woman, believed to be in her 50s, who rushed back into her house to save her dog, had to jump four metres out the window to escape the blaze.

"(She) went back in to save the dog and got stuck inside the house and jumped out of a window," the spokesman said.

A woman has been injured after running into a burning house to try to rescue a dog. Source: 7 News

The cause of the fires is being investigated. Source: 7 News

There had been initial reports that people were trapped inside the homes.

The woman was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with suspected broken ankles, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Four paramedic crews responded to the fire and also transported a man who suffered burns to his hands to Macksville District Hospital.

Both houses were destroyed in the blaze. Source: 7 News

It took fire crews about an hour to contain the blaze, which isn't being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters said the blaze was difficult to fight because nearby power poles caught on fire, causing sparks to fly.

Asbestos was found at the scene with crews working to decontaminate the area, including a nearby school.

Back To Top