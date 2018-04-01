Woman injured after rushing in to burning house to save dog

A woman who risked her life to save her dog from a house fire on the NSW mid north coast has given truth to the saying - a dog is a man's best friend.

Fire crews responded to calls of a house fire in Tamban at 12.45pm on Sunday but when firefighters arrived they discovered two houses and two cars were alight, a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said.

No people were inside the homes but a woman, believed to be in her 50s, who rushed back into her house to save her dog, had to jump four metres out the window to escape the blaze.

"(She) went back in to save the dog and got stuck inside the house and jumped out of a window," the spokesman said.

There had been initial reports that people were trapped inside the homes.

The woman was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with suspected broken ankles, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Four paramedic crews responded to the fire and also transported a man who suffered burns to his hands to Macksville District Hospital.

It took fire crews about an hour to contain the blaze, which isn't being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters said the blaze was difficult to fight because nearby power poles caught on fire, causing sparks to fly.

Asbestos was found at the scene with crews working to decontaminate the area, including a nearby school.