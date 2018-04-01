News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Photo of monster shark sparks debate over whether it is an April Fool's joke
Photo of huge shark has internet divided over whether it is an April Fool's joke

Fisherman drowns after being swept out into the water

AAP /

A Sydney fisherman has died after being swept into the water south of Wollongong.

0402_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:02

News Break - April 2
0402_sun_sport
2:54

Port see off the Swans, Titans upset Broncos
0402_sun_weather1
1:47

Sam Mac is on the Gold Coast
0402_sun_newsbreak
11:01

News Headlines: Monday 2 April
0402_0500_nat_easter
1:36

Royal Easter service
0402_0500_nat_dole
1:04

Government crackdown on dole recipients
Named after MLK
1:05

Named after MLK
Pope, after Gaza violence, says 'defenceless' being killed in Holy Land
1:06

Pope, after Gaza violence, says 'defenceless' being killed in Holy Land
0401_1800_PER-Train
1:13

Train damaged by colliding with car
0331_1800_qld_coast
1:34

Gold Coast experiencing unusually quiet Easter long weekend
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
 

Witnesses attempted to throw a life ring to the man, aged in his 40s, in waters of Windang Island, near Lake Illawarra, on Saturday morning but were unsuccessful and he drifted further from shore, police said.

An Air Ambulance helicopter sighted the man, who was wearing a lifejacket, in the water a short time later and winched him to shore, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District will be investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident for the information of the Coroner, police said on Sunday.

Back To Top