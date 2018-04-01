Man who allegedly caused crash which killed teen denied bail

News

Robbie David Crowley, 26, faced Parramatta Bail Court via audio visual link from his hospital bed on Sunday over the Good Friday crash, which killed a teenage Uber passenger and seriously injured four others.

He has been charged with 13 offences including manslaughter, aggravated driving occasioning death and negligent driving.

Crowley didn't apply for bail and it was formally refused on Sunday.

A man who allegedly caused a fiery eight-car crash which killed a teenager and injured four others in Sydney's southwest has faced court from his hospital bed. Source: 7 News

The collision caused a car to go up in flames. Source: 7 News

Police allege Crowley was speeding in his Commodore before it veered into oncoming traffic on Friday evening at Woodbine, causing the "unbelievable" smash that involved seven other vehicles.

A 17-year-old boy travelling in an Uber was killed and five others were taken to hospital.

A 57-year-old male driver and his passengers, two men aged 19 and 20 and an 18-year-old woman, have had surgery and remain in serious but stable condition.

Emergency services worked to help those involved. Source: 7 News

Crowley's car caught fire as a result of the crash and he was freed from the wreckage by witnesses.

He underwent surgery at Liverpool Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

Crowley is due to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on May 23.

