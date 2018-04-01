Man charged over inner Sydney stabbing

A man is in hospital with stab wounds to his torso and leg, with another man who was found at the inner Sydney property charged with intent to murder.

Police were called to a property on Bourke Street, Surry Hills, at 5pm on Saturday and found the 42-year-old victim.

A 31-year-old man found at the scene, where a knife was also located, was arrested and later charged.

He has been refused bail and is due to face Parramatta Local Court on Sunday.

The 42-year-old is at St Vincent's hospital in a stable condition.