Sydney fisherman drowns near Wollongong

A Sydney fisherman has died after being swept into the water south of Wollongong.

Witnesses attempted to throw a life ring to the man, aged in his 40s, in waters of Windang Island, near Lake Illawarra, on Saturday morning but were unsuccessful and he drifted further from shore, police said.

An Air Ambulance helicopter sighted the man, who was wearing a lifejacket, in the water a short time later and winched him to shore, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District will be investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident for the information of the Coroner, police said on Sunday.