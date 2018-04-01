Five teenage girls caught in stolen car

Five teenage girls have been charged after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen car in Sydney's west.

On Saturday afternoon police spotted a Holden Commodore that had been reported stolen overnight in Quakers Hill.

Police say when officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped away, accelerating to speeds of up to 120km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The car was forced to stop after it was damaged after it hit a raised pedestrian crossing in Bidwell.

The 18-year-old driver and her four passengers, girls aged 13 and 14, were arrested at the scene.

The 18-year-old, who was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Sunday, was charged with never having been a licensed driver, stealing a car, driving offences and assaulting police.

Two of the girls, charged with riding in a stolen car and malicious damage, will appear in a children's court on Sunday while the other two, who were charged with riding in a stolen car, will appear in court on May 14.