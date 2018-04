An Uber driver has been caught drink driving in Sydney, leaving his two passengers to instead be taken to their destination by police.

The 31-year-old man was breath tested at about 3am on Saturday on the Western Distributor in Pyrmont and returned a reading of 0.078.

He will attend Downing Centre Local Court on May 31, and is one of 75 people who have been charged with drink driving in NSW so far over the Easter long weekend.