Man dead, multiple injured in Sydney crash

A man has been killed and a number of others injured in a fiery crash involving at least four cars in Sydney's southwest.

Emergency services found two of the cars alight after being called to Campbelltown Road at Woodbine just after 7pm on Friday.

One man died at the scene, and at least five other people were hurt.

Two men aged in their late teens or early 20s suffered multiple injuries and were taken to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition.

Another man and woman in their 20s were taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

A fifth injured person was transported to Campbelltown Hospital with minor injuries.