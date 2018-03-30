Australian Rugby Sevens captain's skull fractured in 'one-punch' attack

Australian Rugby Sevens captain James Stannard has been ruled out of playing in the Commonwealth Games after a "coward-punch" attack left him with a fractured skull.

Stannard was talking to a British national before he was allegedly coward-punched outside a Sydney kebab shop in the early hours of Good Friday.

The veteran player was standing outside the Coogee shop about 3.10am when the "unprovoked assault" occurred, according to NSW Police.

Inspector Steve Egbers says the two men were "seemingly having a nice conversation" at the time.

"When he (Stannard) fell to the ground he's done some damage to the side of his head," Insp Egbers told reporters in Maroubra on Friday.

The 35-year-old was taken to St Vincent's Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Stannard played a Commonwealth Games warm-up match against New Zealand on Thursday.

Another practice game against the Kiwis scheduled for Friday had been cancelled, meaning the team had the first day of the Easter break off.

"Stannard was with a group of teammates, along with head coach Andy Friend, members of team management and their family members at the time of the incident," Rugby Australia said in a statement.

The group had earlier been at a farewell dinner for Friend which was arranged by team management.

Insp Egbers said Stannard would remain in hospital for "a little while" under observation.

"He's progressing OK. He's got a sore head. He's conscious and talking," the inspector said.

The 22-year-old British national accused of assaulting Stannard tried to flee the scene but was detained by teammates Lewis Holland and Ben O'Donnell with the help of Friend, Rugby Australia confirmed.

They held the assailant until police arrived.

The British national was subsequently interviewed at Maroubra Police Station and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. He was granted bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on April 19.

Stannard was to play a crucial part in the side's Gold Coast campaign in mid-April, at which they are looking to improve on the bronze medal won in Glasgow four years ago.

Stannard is in his last season on the World Series circuit and was due to play in the World Cup in the United States in July.