NSW man charged over 280 cannabis plants

AAP /

A NSW man has been charged after police allegedly found about half a million dollars worth of cannabis plants at his home on the state's mid north coast.

Local officers and the dog unit raided the man's Crescent Head property on Wednesday afternoon, allegedly finding a large amount of cash, cannabis leaf and the collection of 280 plants that had a street value of $560,000.

The 63-year-old was charged with cultivating a prohibited plant, dealing in the proceeds of crime, and drug possession and supply. He will appear in Port Macquarie Bail Court on Friday.

