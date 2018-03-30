Man electrocuted at NSW rail station

A man has been electrocuted at a NSW Central Coast train station.

The 23-year-old was found dead at Niagara Park Railway Station, north of Gosford, before 2am Friday.

"Initial investigations suggest the man was inside the rail corridor and came into contact with electrical equipment," NSW Police said in a statement.

He was treated at the scene but couldn't be revived.

Three other men also found at the scene were arrested and questioned, but released pending further inquiries.

Acting Inspector Bruce Coates said the Police Transport Command is also investigating the incident.