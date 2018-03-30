News

Two to face Sydney court on identity fraud

AAP /

Two men will face a Sydney court charged with identity fraud offences.

Police had cause to search two men and their vehicle at the Eastgardens shopping centre in Botany Bay at midday on Thursday and discovered several identity cards with other people's names, more than 20 bank cards and gift cards as well as cash, among other items.

The men, aged 36 and 38, were charged with a combined total of 25 identity fraud charges. They were granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on April 26.

