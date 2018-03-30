Mehajer wins bail after two months in jail

Controversial businessman Salim Mehajer's two-month stint in jail will soon be over after a Sydney judge granted him bail on his fourth attempt.

The 31-year-old won his freedom in the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday evening, but has been hit with a fresh count of perverting the course of justice.

Justice Desmond Fagan said the former Auburn deputy mayor was "his own worst enemy" and his behaviour had been "extremely erratic", imposing strict conditions for his release - including a $200,000 surety.

Mehajer will have to report to Bankstown police station twice daily, not leave the state of NSW and not go within 500 metres of Sydney airport.

Justice Fagan noted it was not likely he would stand trial on criminal charges until late 2019 and was unlikely to be sentenced to more than 18 months in jail if found guilty.

Given the Easter long weekend, it's unlikely Mehajer will be released from Silverwater jail before Tuesday.

He has been in prison since January, after being charged with perverting the course of justice for allegedly staging a car accident on his way to face assault charges.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to the assault offences and was placed on a good behaviour bond.

The court was told on Thursday that Mehajer had been charged with a new count of perverting the course of justice for allegedly providing fraudulent letters in a bail application at Burwood Local Court earlier in March.