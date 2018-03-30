Thousands nabbed in NSW police road blitz

An unlicensed drugged driver will face court after allegedly crashing into a random breath testing station on Good Friday, one of thousands nabbed by police at the start of a long-weekend blitz on NSW roads.

More than 6300 infringements have been issued since the Easter campaign began on Thursday, including about 1360 for speeding.

A 35-year-old man was charged with multiple offences on Friday, accused of smashing his 4WD into a police stop sign at an RBT in Sydney's southwest before driving off.

It's alleged he returned a positive result for alcohol roadside and tested positive for methylamphetamine, or 'ice'.

He was hit with a number of charges, including driving while licence cancelled, carrying suspected stolen goods and failing to comply with a signal to stop.

Police carried out more than 48,000 breath tests on day one of the operation, charging 25 people.

Nearly one third of people arrested for drink-driving were aged between 50 and 59, with 20 per cent aged between 20 and 29.

"We will not tolerate drivers getting behind the wheel while under the influence and putting people's lives at risk," Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

Police say more officers than normal will be on the road over the Easter period, targeting drivers for dangerous behaviour - including mobile phone use.

Double demerits are in force until midnight Monday.

The state's roads minister is urging motorists, especially those heading out of the city for the holiday break, to take their time.

Drivers are are almost 10 per cent more likely to be killed or injured in a crash on a regional road during holiday weekends, she said.

"In the past five Easter periods, 69 per cent of fatalities and 52 per cent of serious injuries resulted from crashes on country roads," Melinda Pavey said in a statement.

While speed was the biggest killer on NSW roads in 2017, tired driving led to the deaths of 75 people - most of which occurred in country areas.