Sydney Fish Market Easter frenzy underway

You can set your watch to seafood-lovers descending on the Sydney Fish Market on Good Friday, and this year has proven to be no exception.

Thousands have already passed through the market's doors, with 50,000 expected in total over the Easter long weekend. They'll buy some 650 tonnes of seafood.

Things got underway before dawn on Friday, with the market opening at 5am.

But the day started hours earlier for staff such as Con Doukas who owns Musumeci Seafoods.

He was up at 2am to prepare for what he suggested could be the busiest Good Friday he's seen in his seven years at the seafood hub.

"We usually find that every year is getting better and better ... people are eating more fish, so it's good," he told AAP between sales.

Mr Doukas said whole fish had been most popular at his store - particularly snapper, barramundi and salmon.

For Sue Butler there was no question of whether she'd make a Good Friday trip to the market, given she has done so for decades.

"I grew up coming to the fish markets," Ms Butler, from North Sydney, told AAP.

"You'd always come to the fish markets at Easter because that's what you're doing. You're going to cook fish and seafood."

It was the first visit for Wales teacher Sue Hill, who is visiting Ms Butler, and said she'd seen nothing like the Sydney institution before.

"You don't get this in the UK," she said.

Couple Colin Johnston and Lyn Nguyen from Chatswood said it had been worth setting their alarms so they could arrive at about 10am to beat midday crowds.

"It's always been busy during the middle of the day," Mr Johnston said.

Market manager Bryan Skepper says Good Friday requires major logistical planning, which begins months prior to Easter.

Parking, product delivery and waste management is carefully thought out.

"It's a bit like going to a major sporting event - you're all pumped up for a big day," Mr Skepper said.

"It's a lot of fun, although the work is very, very hard. By the time the day's over you're exhausted but you feel great."

This year there is also a new ferry service running from Barangaroo to the market.

The crowds are expected to trigger heavy traffic around the waterfront market and special clearways will be in place until 7pm.

On the upside, sustainable fisheries have made Australia's industry a world leader in ethical production, Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Anne Ruston says.

"I know our fishers have been working hard to ensure Australians have access to high-quality seafood fresh off the boat, and I hope everyone has the opportunity to enjoy that produce this Good Friday," she said in a statement.