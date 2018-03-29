News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Company behind hot air balloon crash didn't call emergency services after incident
Hot air balloon company didn't call triple zero after crash, police reveal

Berejiklian's new stadiums plan for Sydney

AAP /

BEREJIKLIAN'S BACKDOWN ON HER $2 BILLION-PLUS STADIUMS PLAN:

ANZ Stadium

* The government will no longer knock down and rebuild the venue

* Instead it will spend $810 million on a refurbishment, saving $500 million

* It will become a 70,000-seat rectangular stadium without a complete roof

* To be completed by mid-2021

* The NRL "supports" the refurbishment plan

Allianz Stadium

* Plans for the stadium remain the same

* It'll cost $730 million to knock down and rebuild the stadium

* Capacity will be up to 45,000 with works to be completed in early 2022

Parramatta Stadium

* The old stadium was knocked down in 2017

* It's to be rebuilt by 2019 at a cost of $300 million

* Capacity will be 30,000

Back To Top