Berejiklian's new stadiums plan for Sydney

BEREJIKLIAN'S BACKDOWN ON HER $2 BILLION-PLUS STADIUMS PLAN:
ANZ Stadium
* The government will no longer knock down and rebuild the venue
* Instead it will spend $810 million on a refurbishment, saving $500 million
* It will become a 70,000-seat rectangular stadium without a complete roof
* To be completed by mid-2021
* The NRL "supports" the refurbishment plan
Allianz Stadium
* Plans for the stadium remain the same
* It'll cost $730 million to knock down and rebuild the stadium
* Capacity will be up to 45,000 with works to be completed in early 2022
Parramatta Stadium
* The old stadium was knocked down in 2017
* It's to be rebuilt by 2019 at a cost of $300 million
* Capacity will be 30,000