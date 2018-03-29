Warning after Sydney bubs contract measles

Health authorities are on alert after two babies, fresh from visits to south Asia, were diagnosed with measles at a Sydney hospital.

Four people have been diagnosed in NSW this month - with all patients contracting the highly contagious disease while visiting Asia.

Pakistan, India and The Philippines have been identified as possible sources for the infections, said NSW Health on Thursday.

The infants visited Dr D Y K Tan's surgery in Fairfield on Friday, March 23, from 1pm to 3pm; Liverpool Medical Centre on Monday, March 26 from 3.30pm until 6pm; Westmead Children's Hospital emergency from 6.30pm-10pm; and the hospital's Hunter Baillie Ward from Monday night to Wednesday.

NSW Health urged all people who visited those places at those times to be aware of the symptoms and urged travellers to vaccinate.

"Families taking young infants to Asia are also urged to discuss vaccination with their GP before they travel, as the measles vaccine can be given earlier than the first birthday if they are likely to be exposed to measles while travelling," director of communicable diseases Vicky Sheppeard said in a statement on Thursday.

Measles is highly contagious and is spread in the air through coughing or sneezing by someone who is unwell with the disease.

Symptoms of measles include fever, sore eyes and a cough followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash spreading from the head and neck to the rest of the body.