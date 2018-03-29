Would-be NSW copper thieves cut power

Hundreds of properties in the NSW Hunter region lost power for more than four hours with would-be copper thieves blamed for cutting live lines.

Power company Ausgrid is working with police after authorities on Wednesday found powerlines dangling from poles with cable cutters attached.

About 150 metres of copper cable was coiled on the ground at Toronto in Lake Macquarie, Ausgrid said in a statement on Thursday.

"Luckily no-one was killed and police are now looking for those responsible."

Ausgrid made the discovery while investigating how 770 homes and businesses in the area lost power between about 3am and 7.30am on Wednesday.