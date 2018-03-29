NSW bikies fight cop bid for restrictions

A Nomads bikie who posted an expletive-laden rant on social media wasn't encouraging violence and warfare between his gang and the Finks, a Sydney court has been told.

Nomads president Dylan Brittliffe says he had no idea who was behind attacks against his gang.

James Kenneth Quinnell is one of five Nomads fighting a bid by NSW Police to severely restrict their movements in an attempt to end what they say is a violent turf war with the Finks in the Hunter region.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, the Police Commissioner's lawyer, Mark Tedeschi QC, showed a video, uploaded onto Instagram and made by Mr Quinnell weeks ago and after 30 shots were fired into his home in February.

"All you f****** Fink dogs, you f****** maggot scumbag pieces of f****** s***, bring it on ya f****** dogs, ya f****** Fink dogs ah?" the sergeant-of-arms of the Newcastle chapter said.

But he and Newcastle City president Bradley Bowtell, national president Dylan Patrick Brittliffe, member Blake Kevin Martin and sergeant-at-arms Newcastle City chapter, Kane Benjamin Tamplin testified they did not believe there was an ongoing turf war.

"Mr Quinnell said he was "just having a bit of fun" and was not referring to the Finks motorcycle club in his post.

Asked what he mean by "bring it on", he replied "not sure".

"You were encouraging violence, warfare and conflict between the Nomads and Finks motorcycle clubs," Mr Tedeschi said.

"No," he replied.

In a NSW first, police are seeking serious crime prevention orders for 12 months against the five Nomads after a year of shootings and arson in what Mr Tedschi called "a civil war".

He said the proposals are aimed at protecting the public and include bans on entering any licensed premises in NSW, travelling in vehicles at night, associating with any member of any gang, and using encrypted messaging services, such as WhatsApp.

Lawyer for the Nomads, Robert Cavanagh, said traditional criminal laws are dealing with any concerns police may have and the proposed "punishing, shackling" orders were not required.

They would have very significant impact on their employment and would be "inhumane" when relatives also belonged to the club.

"This is not an organisation driven by crime," he said.

"This is not the Mafia."

Mr Brittliffe said there had not been any problems between the two gangs for some time, but he acknowledged that Nomads had been targeted for violence over the last year.

"I do not know who is responsible for it," he said.

"Do you suspect the Finks?" Mr Tesdeschi asked.

"I don't know who it is, no idea."

Mr Martin denied there was a war between the gangs, saying there was a "disagreement ... them being new to the area (Newcastle)".

Mr Bowtell agreed three rounds were fired from a rifle into his home in February, but denied hampering police about CCTV footage from outside the residence.

"There was no hard drive," he said.

Asked about a conflict between the two gangs, he said: "in my opinion it was more the Finks attacking us".

Justice David Davies was told proceedings have begun to apply for the same crime prevention orders on five Fink members.

He will give his decision on a later date.