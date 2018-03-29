NSW magistrate angry at 'prejudicial' doc

A NSW magistrate has demanded "prejudicial and inflammatory" graphics be removed from court documents relating to a man arrested in connection with a Sydney-based terror plot.

Khaled Merhi was arrested and released over a plot to bring down a plane (file).

Khaled Merhi was one of four men arrested over the alleged conspiracy to bring down an Etihad plane bound for the Gulf with an improvised bomb in July 2017.

He was never charged with terror offences but, after a raid on his Surry Hills property, he was charged with possessing a homemade Taser which he said was used "to turn the gas stove on". The 40-year-old subsequently pleaded guilty.

Merhi appeared in Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday where his lawyer, Luke Del Monte, requested a pre-sentence report be prepared before his sentencing in May.

Magistrate Roger Prowse was far from impressed with the prepared facts, stating an included graphic "could only be designed to be prejudicial to the accused".

The document, prepared by a detective sergeant in the joint counter-terrorism team, began with the name of the unit and its emblem - a map of Australia against a blue background.

"I want the facts re-typed," Mr Prowse said.

"I don't want any graphics attached to it just because it can only be done to prejudice the court's mind."

The prosecutor insisted the document was from an external agency and was never intended to inflame.

"They can just as easily then get some computer boffin to take the graphics off it because it's prejudicial and inflammatory," the magistrate said.

The court documents reveal the homemade device comprised the handle of a tennis racquet wired up to an old mobile phone with two metal prongs at the end.

"Devices such as this are designed, when activated, to be pushed against a target before an electrical shock is administered," the documents state.

In an interview in August 2017, Merhi told detectives he made the device four or five years ago.

"I made (it) so I can turn the gas stove on," he said.

Merhi's criminal history, as outlined in the facts, includes stealing, illegally using a motor vehicle, common assault and contravention of an AVO all between 1995 and 2002.

Two of the four men arrested over the terror plot have since been charged over the alleged plan to target an Etihad flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi.

Khaled Khayat, from Lakemba, and Mahmoud Khayat, of Punchbowl, have each been charged with two counts of acting in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act.

Lebanon's interior minister has said another brother, Amer Khayat, was to have knowingly carried out the suicide bombing but Australian authorities have suggested he had no idea he was to carry an improvised explosive device.