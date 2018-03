A 79-year-old woman has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital after she was hit by a car as she walked to a hair appointment on the NSW Central Coast.

The woman was hit on Avoca Drive at Kincumber about 9.30am on Thursday, with ambulance crews treating her for injuries to the head and limbs.

A CareFlight helicopter landed at a nearby oval and she was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.