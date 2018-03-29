Former MP's son dies in Sydney bike crash

A doctor and nurse who helped police when a cyclist was fatally struck by a tipper truck near Sydney's Centennial Park have been urged to get in contact with authorities.

Police hope the pair or any other witnesses to Tuesday morning's crash can help piece together exactly how 29-year-old Andrew McArthur - the son of former federal MP Stewart McArthur - was killed.

Investigations so far suggest Mr McArthur fell off his bike and onto Moore Park Road, where he was hit by a tipper truck driven by a 30-year-old man, police confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

The truck driver stopped to assist Mr McArthur and emergency services tried to revive him at the scene, but he died soon after at St Vincent's Hospital.

The 7.20am crash occurred just 30 minutes after emergency services had rushed to a nearby two-vehicle smash which left drivers with minor injuries.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the crash (is being urged) to come forward, in particular, a doctor and a nurse that assisted officers at the scene," a police statement said.

A tow-truck was stationary on Moore Park Road when Mr McArthur fell.

Tributes have flowed for Mr McArthur from his former high school and football clubs in Victoria's Geelong region.

The Geelong College extended its deepest condolences to his family and friends, naming his parents as Beverley and Stewart McArthur, the former Corangamite MP who held the seat from 1984 to 2007.

The college said the 29-year-old had been working as an asset analyst at USB Investment Services in Sydney at the time of the accident.

The Geelong Football club also expressed its deepest sympathy to family and friends of Mr McArthur, who had played on its VFL team.

"The Cats are deeply saddened by the passing of former @GeelongVFL player Andrew McArthur who played with the side in 2007," the club tweeted.