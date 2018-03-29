News

Hunt for two men after Sydney shooting

AAP /

Two men are being sought over a targeted shooting in Sydney's southwest a fortnight ago in which a young man was shot in the leg.

A 24-year-old man was shot and a Casula unit was sprayed with bullets by an intruder following an argument on March 15, police allege.

The injured man was found several hours later at a property in Ashcroft before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.

A week later, a 24-year-old man was arrested at the unit and charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm and ammunition without a licence.

Police on Thursday released composite images of two men, described as being of Middle Eastern or Mediterranean appearance and aged between 18- to 25-years-old, who are wanted in the investigation.

