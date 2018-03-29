Missing NSW man's body found

A man's body has been found in bushland in NSW's Lake Macquarie region more than two days after he was reported missing.

Police made the discovery near Freemans Waterhole on Thursday morning.

Officers, with the help of a rescue helicopter, had been scouring the area since the 31-year-old was last seen leaving his Newcastle home early Tuesday morning.

It's understood the death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.