No clear cause in NSW woman's death

Mystery surrounds the suspicious death of young NSW mother, whose body was discovered in a unit along with her unharmed daughter.

The 22-year-old was found dead in South Tamworth on Wednesday night, after emergency services were alerted by a "witness".

Local police and homicide detectives are chasing "multiple lines of inquiry", but are hoping a post-mortem will shed more light on how she died.

"There are many aspects of this lady's life that we don't have information about," Inspector Philip O'Reilly told reporters at the scene on Thursday.

"We hope that members of the community can assist us with piecing together her movements. It's too early to speculate whether this incident has any particular focus."

Mr O'Reilly said the woman's young daughter was taken to hospital for a check and is now being looked after by her grandmother.

He said police have not formally identified the woman, but believe they know who she is.

Media reports have named the woman as Teah Rose Luckwell.