NSW girl struck by unattended vehicle

AAP /

Witnesses are being sought after a 12-year-old girl was run down by an unattended ute in a theatre car park on the NSW south coast.

The girl's father tried to stop the vehicle striking his daughter as it began rolling backwards, but it ran her down at the Shellharbour theatre before crashing into a street sign on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday.

The girl was taken to Shellharbour Hospital before being airlifted to the Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick where she remains in a stable condition.

