Four charged after Sydney drug arrests

Four people are due in court on drugs charges following three separate police actions across Sydney's inner west.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with five offences. He was refused bail and is due to appear at Burwood Local Court on Thursday.

A 44-year-old woman, arrested at the same Wareemba address, will be issued with a court attendance notice for possessing a prohibited drug, believed to be ice.

A 43-year-old woman arrested in Marrickville was charged with supply and possession as well as allowing the building to be used as a drug den. She was granted bail and is due to appear at Newtown Local Court on April 17.

A 41-year-old man was later arrested at Newtown Police Station and charged with supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, knowingly dealing in the proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to appear at Newtown Local Court on Thursday.