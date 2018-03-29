Gold Coast tax fraudster jailed for 7yrs

Michael Issakidis, 73, and his business partner for years spent up big on luxury cars, waterfront homes and yachts - lavishing some $63 million they netted in fleecing the Australian Taxation Office.

The Gold Coast businessman was found guilty last year of conspiring with Anthony Dickson in multi-million dollar tax evasion and money laundering schemes, defrauding the ATO of about $135 million in total.

The spending spree ended when investigators swooped in, and five months ago Issakidis and his wife tried to commit suicide as his sentence hearing loomed.

On Thursday Issakidis was sentenced in the NSW Supreme Court to 10 years and three months but will be eligible for parole after serving seven years and six months.

Dickson is already serving a minimum nine years and three months behind bars for the conspiracies.

In 2016 Dickson's maximum jail term was increased from 11 to 14 years on appeal - the longest punishment handed down for tax fraud and money-laundering.

"This was the largest and one of the most complex investigations into tax fraud in Australia's history," Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dwyer said.

The crimes were uncovered by the Serious Financial Crime Taskforce, which found that between 2007 and 2010 Issakidis and Dickson deliberately absorbed $450 million in false tax deductions.

The directors of NeuMedix Health Australasia, a consortium of investment and technology companies, used tax havens and complex international trust structures in the scam.

The duo created a web of fake identities and bogus offshore companies to siphon money through the UK, Hong Kong and the UAE.

The Australian Federal Police seized $55 million in assets including Rolls-Royces, a Lamborghini, an Aston Martin and a BMW.

"The sheer size of the fraud and significant penalties imposed by the judge show that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated," Ms O'Dwyer said.

Tax Commissioner Chris Jordan described it as a wake-up call to dodgy lawyers and accountants.

"Just because it's complex, just because it's going to take a long time doesn't mean we're going to ever give up along the way," he said.

"People like this have to be brought to account."

Since the task force was set up in 2015 five people have been sent to prison, 740 reviews and audits have been completed and $562 million in liabilities were identified.

Another 30 criminal, civil and intelligence investigations are underway.

Issakidis and his wife were found unconscious at their Paradise Point mansion last October after he failed to attend his sentence hearing.

Issakidis later said he was no longer suicidal, saying "we are now in the position where we have to stay alive for each other which is why it is so important we can visit each other".

Issakidis is expected to apply to be transferred to a Queensland prison on welfare grounds.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.