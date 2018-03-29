War planes to fly low over Sydney for RAAF

Two RAAF war planes will fly low across Sydney skies to mark the Royal Australian Air Force's 97th birthday.

The two C-130J Hercules transport aircraft will roar over Martin Place at 11.30am on Thursday following an address by the former defence force chief Angus Houston at 11am.

RAAF association president and Vietnam veteran Ron Glew will feel immensely proud when the planes pass 300 metres over the city.

Mr Glew says he received a hostile welcome when he returned from Vietnam after serving in the 1960s as a loader on a Hercules plane that flew supplies to the front line, often under a hail of bullets.

"After I got home I was going to university, the air force was sending me to do courses," Mr Glew told AAP ahead of Thursday's ceremony.

"But I could not attend in uniform or tell anyone I was with the air force. We were called baby killers".

Mr Glew says Australian attitudes did not start to change until after the 1980s when Vietnam veterans got together to campaign and organise welcome home parades.

"People suddenly realised and accepted that we were veterans and that we had served our country and that we should be recognised accordingly," he said.

"The Vietnam experience and the way it has been turned around is indicative now of the way our veterans coming home now are treated."

The RAAF is one of the oldest independent air forces in the world. It was formed in 1921 as an offshoot of the Australian army.

About 15000 full-time uniformed members and 4000 reservists make up the RAAF after a peak of 152,000 personnel and 6000 aircraft at the end of World War II.