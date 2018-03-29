Man died after hospital medication mix-up

A Sydney father-of-two who'd gone into hospital for a routine knee reconstruction died after being given high doses of opioids meant for another patient because a doctor "failed to exercise proper care, diligence and caution".

Paul Lau, 54, was pronounced dead hours after his uneventful day surgery at Macquarie University Hospital in June 2015, an inquest at Glebe Coroner's Court has heard.

Acting State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan on Thursday found his death was caused by a prescribing error, with anaesthetist Orison Kim entering drugs meant for another patient into his electronic record.

The doctor had to override 22 alerts to enter the high-risk drugs into Mr Lau's chart but didn't notice his mistake.

"It is clear that Dr Kim failed to exercise proper care, diligence and caution," the coroner said in her findings.

Dr Kim again didn't pick up on his error when he received phone calls about Mr Lau having duplicate prescriptions on his chart and the other patient - who was meant to get the drugs - not having enough.

The mistake was also missed by other hospital staff despite the medication being highly unusual for an "opioid naive" patient like Mr Lau after a non-invasive surgery.

But the "most serious failure in critical thinking" occurred when Dr Kim checked in on Mr Lau and saw he was using strong pain medication he hadn't prescribed.

The anaesthetist told the inquest he assumed another doctor previously prescribed the drugs for Mr Lau's chronic knee pain despite there being no record.

"Dr Kim accepted that the assumptions had no foundation, were unsafe and that he failed to exercise due diligence, care and skill," the coroner said.

Mr Lau, a former chef who was about to start a new job in the car industry, died from aspiration pneumonia caused by multiple drug toxicity in the early hours of June 19.

The coroner said MUH had taken important steps to address problems highlighted by the death but she made further recommendations to the hospital largely aimed at education, communication and reform.

She acknowledged Mr Lau's family and loved ones "didn't want him to be a learning opportunity or a test case, they wanted him to be alive".

"I thank them for enduring us dissecting in great and laborious detail the death of this very real and very loved man," she said.

Mr Lau's son, Johnathon, outside court said his father's death was "extremely unfair" but he was relieved the inquest had resolved everything clearly.

"We struggled to find out what was going on and this has given us a lot of closure," he told reporters.