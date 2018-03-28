Kelly's killer allegedly punched inmate

The man serving time in jail for killing teenager Thomas Kelly with one punch in Sydney's Kings Cross has been charged after he allegedly hit another inmate in a gang-related attack in jail.

Convicted killer Kieran Loveridge has faced court after a jail inmate was allegedly punched (file).

Kieran Loveridge, 24, allegedly punched Matthew Rymer - who is reportedly the president of the Rebels bikie gang's Penrith chapter - at Silverwater jail on February 26.

The pair then began wrestling before correctional service officers intervened, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP on Wednesday.

Rymer, 34, was treated for facial injuries.

Police criminal group Strikeforce Raptor, which is charged with dismantling violent bikie gangs, investigated the attack and charged Loveridge with affray on Tuesday.

Loveridge, who won't be released from jail until at least 2022 for the manslaughter of Mr Kelly nearly five years ago, appeared by video link in Burwood Local Court on Wednesday. Bail was formally refused.

Court documents suggest the February incident was gang-related and four witnesses saw the attack. The matter is due back at Burwood Local Court on April 11.

Detective Superintendent Deb Wallace said it was unclear what led to the fight.

"It could just be a chance meeting, we won't know," she told reporters in Sydney.

"This was just an incident that occurred, that often occurs, and we addressed it straight away."

The 24-year-old was in 2013 sentenced to four years jail for Mr Kelly's manslaughter, but a 2014 appeal by the director of public prosecutions meant Loveridge's time behind bars was almost doubled.

He was ordered to serve a non-parole period of seven years meaning the earliest he could be released would be mid-November 2022.

Mr Kelly, 18, suffered catastrophic head injuries after Loveridge punched him once in an unprovoked attack at Sydney's Kings Cross, in mid-2012.

In September 2015, Loveridge was moved from a NSW mid north coast correctional centre to Goulburn Supermax prison after allegations he had an affair with a female prison guard.

The guard, Jody Marson, was dismissed following investigations of an "improper relationship".