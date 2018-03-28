Teens lead cops in game of cat-and-mouse

A group of teenagers tried to play a game of cat-and-mouse with police across two states using a stolen car, but were caught when they finally stopped.

The saga began before sunrise on Tuesday near the NSW and Queensland border, and ended with the arrest of five boys and girls close to midnight.

Officers first tried to pull over a Subaru Forester about 5.30am after it had been reported stolen from a beachside suburb on the Gold Coast.

But the driver allegedly didn't stop, prompting a police chase. It was called off soon after it began because of the way the car was being driven.

With the help of Queensland police and a helicopter, the car was later spotted crossing the state border into NSW a number of times between 10.15pm and 10.50pm.

Eventually, it stopped at Tweed Heads in NSW, and the 15-year-old driver and his four passengers - a 13-year-old boy and girls aged 14, 16 and 17 - fled on foot.

Three of them were arrested at the scene, while the other two were nabbed shortly after.

All five were charged with various offences, including resisting police, entering enclosed land, and police pursuit.

Three were refused bail and are due to front a children's court on Wednesday, with the other two scheduled to appear in April.