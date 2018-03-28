Guns, drugs, bikie nabbed in Sydney raids

A member of the outlaw Life and Death bikie gang is behind bars after several guns and a stash of cannabis were seized at a western Sydney home.

Meanwhile, police believe an "imminent act of violence" was defused when tactical police swooped on two allegedly armed men in an unrelated operation.

The 45-year-old bikie was arrested during a search of a house in Tregear on Tuesday afternoon, where officers found a .22 pistol fitted with a silencer, two sawn-off shotguns, a stun gun, six cannabis plants and marijuana leaf.

It followed an investigation by the State Crime Command into a bikie war between the Life and Death gang and the Comancheros, police said.

The man is due to face Mt Druitt Local Court on Wednesday on 12 charges, including possessing an unregistered firearm-prohibited firearm and cultivating a prohibited drug.

"We take these conflicts between these groups very seriously," Detective Superintendent Deb Wallace told reporters in Sydney.

The arrest came as tactical and anti-gang police cornered two men at a Smeaton Grange service station in an unrelated sting.

A search of their car allegedly unearthed a gun and knuckle dusters with Supt Wallace saying police believe "an act of violence was imminent".

"There's no doubt in the world (police) prevented an act of violence occurring," the criminal groups squad commander said.

Police then executed a search warrant at a home nearby and found a replica firearm and drugs.

A third person was charged and detectives are probing the group's links to criminal networks and why they were allegedly armed.

Supt Wallace appealed to family members, "to mothers to wives", to help police get guns off the street before the worst happens.

"By you giving up those weapons in the possession of people you know it prevents acts of violence against innocent people," she said.

"Sometimes it's the heat of the moment, the paranoia they live with, that makes (members of the criminal underworld) more dangerous."

All the weapons seized in the arrests will be tested to find their origin and if they can be linked to other crimes.