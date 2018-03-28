Kelly killer charged over NSW jail fight

The NSW man behind bars for fatally punching teenager Thomas Kelly in Kings Cross nearly five years ago has been charged following an alleged attack on an inmate in a western Sydney jail.

Kieran Loveridge, 24, allegedly approached a 34-year-old inmate at Silverwater jail on Monday and punched him in the face before they began wrestling.

The pair were separated by corrective service officers, with the older inmate treated for facial injuries, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP on Wednesday.

Police criminal group Strike Force Raptor, which is tasked with dismantling violent bikie gangs, investigated the attack and charged Loveridge with affray on Tuesday.

He is due to appear at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent Deb Wallace said it was unclear what led to the fight.

"It could just be a chance meeting, we won't know," she told reporters in Sydney.

"This was just an incident that occurred, that often occurs, and we addressed it straight away."

The 24-year-old was in 2013 sentenced to four years jail for Mr Kelly's manslaughter, but a 2014 appeal by the director of public prosecutions meant Loveridge's time behind bars was almost doubled.

He was ordered to serve a non-parole period of seven years, meaning the earliest he could be released from jail would be November 17, 2022.

Mr Kelly, 18, suffered catastrophic head injuries after Loveridge punched him once in an unprovoked attack at Sydney's red-light district, Kings Cross, in July 2012.

In September 2015, Loveridge was moved from a NSW mid-north coast correctional centre to Goulburn Supermax prison after allegations he had an affair with a female prison guard.

The guard, Jody Marson, was also dismissed following investigations of an "improper relationship" with the inmate.