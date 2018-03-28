Salim Mehajer accused of peddling pills

Beleaguered Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer has been hit with fresh charges of possessing and supplying prohibited prescription drugs, and perverting the course of justice.

Police allegedly found more than 200 anxiety and painkiller pills - 50 Xanax tablets and 174 Endone and Targin tablets - at the property developer's Lidcombe mansion during a raid on November 8.

The 31-year-old was charged with two counts of possessing and one count of supplying a prohibited drug on Wednesday, along with the new count of perverting the course of justice.

He had been slapped with the same charge in February after he allegedly misled Burwood Local Court during a bail application.

The former Auburn deputy mayor, who has already thrice been denied bail, is due to make a fourth bid on Thursday in the NSW Supreme Court.

Mehajer was expected to appear at Burwood Local Court via video link from prison on Wednesday over allegations he staged a car crash and defrauded an insurance company.

But the court heard that technical and industrial problems prevented the link, so his matter was adjourned to June 6.

Last October Mehajer was on his way to face court on charges over the assault of a taxi driver when his Mercedes collided with another car at an intersection in Lidcombe, allegedly days after he'd insured it for more than $150,000.

Mehajer was freed by firefighters and taken to hospital but his passenger and the two female occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Many of his co-accused who are charged with conspiring with each other and Mehajer to cheat and defraud an insurer faced court on Wednesday.

Mehajer's business associate Ahmed Jaghbir, who is under house arrest, appeared in Burwood Local Court alongside Elias Moufferrige, Fakaha Ki Malinda Moufferrige and Nora Anne Bush while lawyers represented Rafi Noori and Michael Moufferrige, the latter being in custody.

Mehajer has already been in court this week as he continues to fight several legal battles.

Less than three years after his lavish western Sydney wedding made headlines, Mehajer on Tuesday faced charges of stalking or intimidating his estranged wife and dangerous driving.

Last week he was declared bankrupt by a Federal Circuit Court judge and he awaits a verdict next month on alleged electoral fraud offences.

Last month Mehajer was found guilty of assaulting a television reporter when he slammed his car door on her arm and earlier this month he was placed on a good behaviour bond for the April 2017 cabbie attack.