NSW cop feared 'zombie-like' teenager

A NSW police officer involved in the violent arrest of a disoriented and naked 16-year-old boy has told a hearing he feared for his safety as the "zombie-like" teenager advanced towards him.

The officer said weeks earlier he had dealt with a violent, drug-affected and naked young man with "exactly the same look" as the teenager had in the early hours of January 11 in a Byron Bay laneway.

Officer B was giving evidence in Sydney on Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission hearing investigating the conduct of officers involved in the apprehension, detention or treatment of the drug-affected teenager.

The unarmed youth suffered extensive bruising and a fractured rib in the incident.

Officer B, one of four policemen who went to the scene, testified that when he arrived he heard a Taser being deployed and grabbed his baton when he saw the naked youth was still on his feet.

He approached the screaming and agitated teenager who was walking in his direction like a zombie.

"I was about a metre from him but he looked straight through me," he said.

"There was nobody there."

When the youth did not comply with his order to get to the ground, he struck him once on his arm with his baton.

"I feared for my safety," he said.

"He was advancing towards me and I feared he was going to engage me."

The teenager was yelling, sweating and also extremely wet from OC spray.

Three weeks earlier the officer witnessed a similar incident when an LSD-affected naked man put his head through a car windscreen and bashed it against a window.

The teenager had "exactly the same look" and the officer was not prepared to let him walk into town.

"I would be sitting in a coroner's court right now" instead of the commission hearing, he said.

Hitting the teenager on the arm had no effect, so the officer said he struck a blow to his knee to put him to the ground.

When the teenager was on the ground, he struck him again as he tried to get a cuff off his hand.

While he was lying on the ground, officer E hit him with his baton, maybe nine times in sequences of three, he estimated.

Chief Commissioner Michael Adams commented that "in fact it was 18 or 19".

Officer D said the teenager made a "drunken swing" to his head which did not hit him, but led to him deploying the OC spray.

The hearing continues.