Two-year ban for Sydney psychiatrist

A Sydney psychiatrist has been banned from the job for two years for misconduct including telling an alleged child sex offender "in other countries it is legal" and "back in Greek times it was OK".

Dr Ian De Saxe also was found to have told the patient: "I'm willing to lie for you and willing to write you a report. Get your solicitor to contact me and I will talk to him"; and to have invited the patient to perform oral sex on him.

The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal suspended him in September after finding him guilty of professional misconduct in relation to three patients and has now cancelled his registration, ruling he cannot apply for a review for two years.

He admitted misconduct with two patients, but disputed claims by a third man who was treated at a private hospital on Sydney's lower north shore and whose evidence was accepted by the tribunal.

It accepted that De Saxe made inappropriate comments to the patient, who had a psycho-sexual disorder, and was facing criminal charges related to indecently assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

They were: "society doesn't always understand the way things are but it's OK"; "it was all right to do this"; "in other countries it is legal"; "back in Greek times it was OK"; "it should be allowed"; "I don't agree with the law"; and that the conduct "wasn't that bad".

The misconduct with the first patient involved De Saxe engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with him, and failing to stop treating him after the first incident.

Other complaints related to circumstances surrounding his prescribing drugs of addiction to the first and second patients.

In its penalty decision, the tribunal noted that De Saxe, who is being treated by a psychiatrist, asserted he now had an insight into his conduct.

"It was emphasised that the conduct occurred at a time when he was suffering from feelings of isolation, had suffered himself from a suspected illness, namely cancer, and that his mother, whom he had cared for all his life, had passed away," the tribunal said.

It said De Saxe may remain unfit to practise for some time.

"Young males particularly remain vulnerable, as the practitioner recognises," it said.