Woman survives night in Blue Mountain bush

A woman who went missing during a stroll in the Blue Mountains has been found after spending the night in the bush.

Yun Hua Hu, 52, walked back into her Katoomba home on Wednesday morning after family members reported her missing about noon on Tuesday, police say.

"She stayed in the bush overnight and when first-light hit she walked home where police found her during a routine check," Blue Mountains Chief Inspector Peter Scheinflug told AAP.

"She did the right thing by staying put and waiting for first light".

Police have urged all bushwalkers to take a free Personal Locator Beacon, with them and to install the Emergency Plus app before heading out for walks.