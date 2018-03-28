Second man charged over Sydney shooting

A second man has been charged in relation to the shooting of a couple in Sydney's west last week as they remain in hospital recovering.

A 43-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were shot inside their Bidwell home, near Mt Druitt, on the evening of March 20.

They both remain in Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.

Hours after the shooting, a 23-year-old man was charged with two counts of intent to murder and he remains before the courts.

On Tuesday, a 27-year-old man was arrested at a nearby Plumpton home and charged with the same offences, police say.

He was refused bail to appear at Mt Druitt Local Court on Wednesday.