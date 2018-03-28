News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Second man charged over Sydney shooting

AAP /

A second man has been charged in relation to the shooting of a couple in Sydney's west last week as they remain in hospital recovering.

A 43-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were shot inside their Bidwell home, near Mt Druitt, on the evening of March 20.

They both remain in Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.

Hours after the shooting, a 23-year-old man was charged with two counts of intent to murder and he remains before the courts.

On Tuesday, a 27-year-old man was arrested at a nearby Plumpton home and charged with the same offences, police say.

He was refused bail to appear at Mt Druitt Local Court on Wednesday.

Back To Top