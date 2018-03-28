ICAC focused on Aboriginal land deals

The investigation into an Aboriginal land council is scrutinising the "central role" of a former assistant tax commissioner in property deals.

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption on Tuesday began a three-week public inquiry into transactions involving Nicholas Petroulias and property owned by the Awabakal Local Aboriginal Land Council.

Mr Petroulias was jailed for two years in 2008 for corrupt conduct and unauthorised publication of commonwealth documents when he worked at the Australian Taxation Office.

Mr Petroulias is alleged to have used aliases to purchase and sell a property owned by the land council.

The inquiry will examine the actions of two Awabakal board members involved in executing the transactions, Richard Green and Debbie Dates, and Despina Bakis - the lawyer who drafted all four transactions.

Ms Bakis, Mr Petroulias' on-again off-again partner of 20 years, had "no relevant experience" in the kind of work she was apparently tasked to undertake by the council, the inquiry heard.

The inquiry continues.