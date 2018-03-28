NSW police chief's post-Lindt siege pledge

Lindt Cafe siege survivor Louisa Hope and NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller experienced the 2014 attack from vastly different perspectives but share a desire to harvest good from unspeakable evil.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and Lindt cafe siege survivor Louisa Hope.

As one now focuses her energy on raising money for nurses through her own charity, the other has his sights set on reforming the police force, promising to act much sooner during a similar attack.

Ms Hope, one of 18 hostages entrapped by Man Haron Monis in December 2014, feared for her life for 17 excruciating hours before cafe manager Tori Johnson was executed and barrister Katrina Dawson was killed during the siege's bloody conclusion.

More than three years on, she has found a "happy place" after creating the Louisa Hope Fund for Nurses to benefit nursing staff at the Prince of Wales Hospital, where she spent three months recovering.

"It's such a privilege for me," Ms Hope said at a fundraising lunch in Sydney on Wednesday.

"To find opportunity to remind people to be hopeful and keep focused on progressing our world forward.

"I live a blessed life."

Ms Hope describes a "natural synergy" with Mr Fuller, having endured the ordeal together.

Mr Fuller, then-assistant commissioner and one of the first commanders on scene, helped establish the police response and recalls having never been more exhausted in his life.

The commissioner on Wednesday reflected on changes implemented following the siege and as a result of a long-running inquiry, which wrapped up in May 2017.

"I give this assurance to everyone ... we won't wait 17 hours again," Mr Fuller said.

"I wish I could say that lives won't be lost but nevertheless from my perspective we will maintain control and it will be an early engagement strategy with a view of minimising loss of life."

It's not the first time Mr Fuller has admitted police should have stormed the cafe sooner. The inquest itself concluded tactical officers waited 10 minutes too long during a critical window.

He's now revealed a simple card containing a message of reassurance from Ms Hope was slipped to him after his first day of a "ferocious" grilling by lawyers at the inquest.

"That gave me strength to come back the next day and the next day," he said.

Ms Hope has a "post-siege list" of concerns she is working through - not only to do with police but "many other aspects of our society".

She said she was feeling "happy and well in my heart", with a focus on the future.

Her charity has raised about $180,000 to support projects initiated by nurses.

She says while many involved in the siege have moved on, it's important to pause and reflect.

"Any one of us could have been in that cafe that day," Ms Hope said.

"It could have been you, or any one of your family or someone that you love."