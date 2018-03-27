Animal workers urged to be Q fever savvy

If the mention of Q fever leaves you wondering what on earth the disease is, you are not alone.

Too few people know about the bacterial infection, which can spread to people from animals and be like a bad flu, the NSW government says.

In hopes of improving awareness of Q fever, the government will spend $475,000 on an education program and efforts to improve a vaccine for it.

The current vaccine is effective but requires screening to prevent severe reactions and is not suitable for those aged under 15.

Director of Health Protection at NSW Health, Dr Jeremy McAnulty, said awareness was the first step to preventing farmers, meat workers and vets from being struck down by the "nasty disease".

Infected people can suffer fevers, chills, headaches and profuse sweating, and may even wind up with pneumonia, hepatitis or heart complications, he says.

"It can cause you to be bedridden for weeks or longer at a time, which is not something you want when you're a farmer," Dr McAnulty told reporters at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on Tuesday.

In 2017, more than 200 people contracted Q fever in NSW, mostly males aged between 40 and 70, and almost half were admitted to hospital.