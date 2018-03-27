NSW premier visits Falkholt crash site

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has visited the site of the fiery Boxing Day crash that wiped out the entire Falkholt family on the state's South Coast.

Ms Berejiklian called for drivers to take care this Easter, speaking from Ulladulla, near where the Falkholt family of four were killed.

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkhot, 28, her sister Annabelle, 21, and their parents Lars and Vivian died after their car was hit head-on by a four-wheel-drive on December 26.

Lars and Vivian died immediately while both sisters were pulled from the burning wreckage, with Annabelle dying three days later and Jessica dying three weeks later.

Ms Berejiklian urged drivers to slow down and put safety first.

"Crashes don't just impact the drivers involved, they tear families apart and cause unimaginable grief among our communities," Ms Berejiklian said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ms Berejiklian said the government had fast-tracked upgrades to the Princes Highway, including a new safety barrier and rumble strips.

"Please slow down, think of others and the impact you could have on their lives," she said.

The state's road toll this year stands at 93, according to the Centre for Road Safety, 25 more than at the same time last year.