NSW man in court for cyclist's murder

A man has appeared in court accused of deliberately running down a cyclist who died in the NSW Riverina town of Leeton.

Stephen O'Grady, 33, was struck by a ute while riding his bicycle along Currawang Avenue about 2am on Sunday and died at the scene.

Local detectives set up a strike force to investigate the incident.

Jonwa Rowe, 25, was arrested at Leeton Police Station on Monday night and charged with Mr O'Grady's murder.

Rowe didn't appear for bail when he appeared in Griffith Local Court on Tuesday and it was formally refused.

The matter was adjourned to April 18, when Rowe is expected to appear via audio-visual link.