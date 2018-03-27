Drunk NSW driver smashes into teen girls

A drunk driver behind the wheel of an unregistered car has injured two teenage girls and a mother after reversing into them at speed in a NSW Central Coast carpark, police allege.

The 51-year-old man, who was disqualified from driving, also damaged at least five cars.

He allegedly reversed his car into the two teenagers, aged 14 and 18, who were putting shopping bags into the boot of their car at Westfield Tuggerah on Monday afternoon.

The teenagers' car then hit the vehicle next to them where a woman was strapping her child into a baby seat.

The child was unharmed but the 18-year-old received numerous pelvic injuries, and the 14-year-old and 41-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

The man then tried to drive out of the carpark, damaging four cars before he was arrested by police.

The driver, who sustained minor injuries, failed a breath test at the scene with a later test returning a result at least four times over the limit, police allege.

He was refused bail to appear in the Wyong Local Court on Tuesday where he faces charges including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and fail to stop and render assistance.

All three females were taken to Gosford Hospital.