Safe young drivers to be rewarded: NRMA

NSW drivers who maintain a clean probationary driving record should be rewarded with a free licence, according to a new report that aims to keep young drivers safe.

The NRMA Come Home Safe report found crashes involving P-plate drivers make up for 15 per cent of all fatalities on the state's roads, and that too many drivers aged between 17 to 25 were seriously injured or had died in car crashes.

NRMA chairperson Tim Trumper has urged the NSW government to look at incentives for young drivers in an effort to "help save lives".

A similar scheme operates in Victoria where drivers are rewarded with a free three-year licence when they complete four years on their P-plates without any traffic-related offences.

The report, released on Tuesday, found young drivers are more likely to be driving an inexpensive older-model car with a lower safety rating.

It recommends registration discounts be handed out to provisional drivers who register a car with five stars in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program or Used Car Safety Ratings.

"We know that a driver of the worst vehicle rated under the Used Car Safety Rating scheme is 10 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured than a driver in the safest vehicle," Mr Trumper said.

The NRMA also flagged a connected car technology trial for P-platers to limit unsafe behaviour by blocking mobile phone signals, providing fatigue reminders or preventing excess speed.