Men sought over Sydney CBD assault

Four men are wanted over the assault of a man who was protecting two women being harassed by the group in Sydney's CBD.

Police on Tuesday released a CCTV image of the men who allegedly knocked the 34-year-old man to the ground on George Street and repeatedly hurt him after a member of the group grabbed a woman's arm as she walked with her friends in the early hours of December 16.

The men fled with one of the women's phones, police say.

The four men are described as Caucasian with black hair and aged between 25 and 30.