Cyclist dies in Centennial Park crash

A cyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle near Sydney's Centennial Park.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s, was struck a few metres from the intersection of Moore Park Road and Queen Street about 7.20am on Tuesday.

Paramedics performed CPR at the scene and the man was taken to St Vincent's Hospital where he died.

Police have urged witnesses to come forward and will prepare a report for the coroner.

The crash happened 30 minutes after police were called to a separate two-vehicle smash at the same intersection.

Both drivers of that incident were treated at the scene for minor injuries, NSW Police said.

The man's death follows a hit-and-run incident involving a cyclist near Griffith on Sunday when a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and died at the scene.

Detectives set up a strikeforce to investigate the death.

In early January, a man in his 50s died after falling from his bike onto a footpath in Gosford.